Over the past month, members of the executive for the 2020 CLAY Gathering National Planning Committee from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) and the Anglican Church of Canada (ACC) have been monitoring updates as coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to escalate.

After much discernment, the planning team shares that CLAY, originally scheduled for August 20-23, 2020, will be postponed to August 19-22, 2021. The event will still be held at the Southern Alberta Institute for Technology (SAIT) in Calgary, Alberta.

The CLAY Executive expresses its gratitude for the National Planning Committee, Production Team, and local volunteers who have been meeting and working over these past 18 months to create an event that is educational, faith-filled and inspiring for our young people. When we picked the theme of EnRoute, we knew we were going on a journey. Journeys often involve twists and turns. We will continue on this path and are dedicated to bringing this wonderful event to life in 2021. Just like on the Road to Emmaus, we know that Jesus walks with us on this journey.

For those who have already registered for CLAY 2020, we will transfer your registration to CLAY 2021. For those unable to attend the new date, registration fees will be fully refunded. If you are seeking a refund please contact Heidi, CLAY Registrar, at [email protected] before December 31, 2020.

Participants who have registered or were planning on registering for CLAY 2020 who will exceed the age limit for the event in 2021 will be allowed to participate because of these special circumstances. For clarification on this, please contact Heidi [email protected]

We plan on opening registration again in January 2021. Home Team Leaders can make substitutions to their Home Team free of charge once registration re-opens.

CLAY will continue being a biennial event, and therefore, the next CLAY will be planned for the summer of 2023. Should you have any questions, please contact: Sheilagh McGlynn, ACC staff person [email protected] or Gretchen Peterson, ELCIC staff person [email protected]

We know that this announcement may bring out many different emotions in all of us – leaders, youth, and organizers. We hope the prayer offered below by Emily Walker, CLAY National Planning Committee Youth member, will bring comfort to all: